Supreme Court notice to Centre after publishers challenge data protection law

The DNPA said that the legislation restricted the fundamental right to information and freedom of speech and expression protected under the Constitution.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 12:16 PM IST
the Supreme Court taking up a PIL over misleading fruit-flavoured alcohol packaging like "chilli mango vodka"The Digital News Publishers Association has moved the Supreme Court of India against the digital data protection law.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre on a plea by Digital News Publishers Association that moved the court against the digital data protection law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued the notice after hearing senior advocate Madhavi Divan, appearing for the DNPA.

The DNPA in its petition said that the legislation restricted the fundamental right to information and freedom of speech and expression protected under the Constitution. The publishers’ body challenged the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and the DPDP Rules, arguing it would trample investigative work and preserve confidential sources.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 17.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
facebook
twitter

Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments