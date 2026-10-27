Supreme Court notice to Centre after publishers challenge data protection law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre on a plea by Digital News Publishers Association that moved the court against the digital data protection law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued the notice after hearing senior advocate Madhavi Divan, appearing for the DNPA.

The DNPA in its petition said that the legislation restricted the fundamental right to information and freedom of speech and expression protected under the Constitution. The publishers’ body challenged the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and the DPDP Rules, arguing it would trample investigative work and preserve confidential sources.