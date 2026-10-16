Supreme Court issues notice to Sanjay Raut, journalist over CJI remarks

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle for remarks against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice on the petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Appearing for the petitioner association, its president, senior advocate Pradeep Rai, said, “We are pained to initiate this. One is a responsible journalist, one a member of Parliament. Ultimately, we had thought that if we ignore this now, there are so many others who are instigated by this and they are doing something utterly inappropriate.”