Supreme Court notice on plea alleging Rahul Gandhi pushed pregnant journalist during anti-CEC protest

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre, the Delhi Police and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on a plea filed by a pregnant woman journalist who had accused Gandhi of “pushing” her during the march carried out by Opposition leaders to the SC on October 12 in relation to the anti-CEC protests.
A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued the notice on the application filed by journalist Richa Parashar after senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who appeared for her, mentioned the matter orally.
The application said that on the said day, “at about 6.30 pm”, Parashar — a journalist with news website Oneindia — “was present near the Registry Counter within the premises of this Hon’ble Court, solely on professional duty, to cover the news of the petition being filed on that day”.
The plea, filed through advocate Utkarsh Jaiswal, added that “a large political procession led by” Gandhi “accompanied by hundreds of workers and supporters of” the Congress “raising slogans, entered the premises of” the court “and moved towards the Registry Counter”.
When she asked him “about the presence of hundreds of” party “workers… within the premises of” the court, he “suddenly pushed her towards the gate, with such force that she lost her balance and fell, and had to break the fall with her hands”.
“The push was delivered openly, in a crowded place, in the presence of security personnel, journalists and other persons, despite her express pleas, and was not a mere jostle of the crowd,” the plea added.
Parashar said that though she repeatedly pleaded not to push her, “but her pleas were drowned out by the workers of” the party “chanting ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad'”.
She added that Gandhi “did not even bother, and no one, neither he nor any of the leaders, workers or security personnel accompanying him, stopped to help her or to ask whether she was hurt”.
With “blood coming out of her hands”, Parashar allegedly managed to reach a side pavement, where she sat “pleading for help for almost 40 minutes”.
She said that she was around 11 weeks and three days pregnant. “In the fall, her phone was shattered and the receiver of the microphone clipped to her collar was dislodged. The incident was recorded by her cameraperson…”
Parashar said that she “developed pain in the lower abdomen following the fall”. Apprehending danger to her pregnancy, she was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
The plea said, “The fall, the fear for her unborn child, and the humiliation of being pushed to the ground in public at the gate of the highest court of the land have caused the applicant grave physical and mental trauma.”
She said that “far from expressing regret,” Congress leaders “set out to discredit” her and “publicly dismissed her account as political propaganda”.
The plea said, “…the attempt to blame a pregnant journalist for her own assault… has compounded her humiliation and mental trauma, and has exposed her to abuse on social media. It is a form of secondary victimisation.”
Parashar said that though she gave a written complaint to the DCP (New Delhi) on October 17, seeking registration of an FIR, “to date, no FIR has been registered, and” she “has not been informed of any action taken on her complaint”.