Supreme Court notice on plea alleging Rahul Gandhi pushed pregnant journalist during anti-CEC protest

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre, the Delhi Police and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on a plea filed by a pregnant woman journalist who had accused Gandhi of “pushing” her during the march carried out by Opposition leaders to the SC on October 12 in relation to the anti-CEC protests.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued the notice on the application filed by journalist Richa Parashar after senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who appeared for her, mentioned the matter orally.

The application said that on the said day, “at about 6.30 pm”, Parashar — a journalist with news website Oneindia — “was present near the Registry Counter within the premises of this Hon’ble Court, solely on professional duty, to cover the news of the petition being filed on that day”.