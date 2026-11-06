Deleted post targeting CJI Surya Kant: Supreme Court sends notices to Kerala Congress

The Supreme Court on Friday issued contempt notices to all office bearers of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee over a social media post targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, saying freedom of expression could not be used to intimidate the judiciary or interfere with the administration of justice.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said the Constitution was supreme and no individual or political organisation stood above it. While court judgments were open to criticism, attempts to undermine the authority of the judiciary must be dealt with firmly, it said, according to news agency PTI.