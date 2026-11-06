Deleted post targeting CJI Surya Kant: Supreme Court sends notices to Kerala Congress

The Supreme Court on Friday issued contempt notices to all office bearers of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee over a social media post targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, saying freedom of expression could not be used to intimidate the judiciary or interfere with the administration of justice.
A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said the Constitution was supreme and no individual or political organisation stood above it. While court judgments were open to criticism, attempts to undermine the authority of the judiciary must be dealt with firmly, it said, according to news agency PTI.
“Freedom of expression can’t be a shield of intimidation to interfere with the administration of justice,” the judges said, adding that the authority of courts rested on the rule of law and did not require political endorsement.
“Independence of judiciary is not a matter of political convenience,” the court said.
The bench appointed a senior advocate as an expert to assist it in examining whether the matter involved criminal or civil contempt. It also sought the assistance of Attorney General R Venkataramani.
The proceedings relate to a post published on October 12 from the official X account of the Congress’s Kerala unit that referred to Chief Justice Surya Kant. The post was later deleted after drawing criticism on social media.
The party subsequently said it had removed the person responsible for publishing the post.
With PTI inputs