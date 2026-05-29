Supreme Court seeks HDFC CEO’s response to Lilavati Trust’s challenge of order quashing FIR against him

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by the trust, which manages the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra (West). (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on an appeal by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, challenging a Bombay High Court verdict that quashed and set aside the “non-bonafide” Rs 2 crore bribery FIR registered against HDFC Bank Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by the trust, which manages the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra (West).

An SC bench of Justices M. M. Sundresh and N. Kotiswar Singh issued notice to Jagdishan seeking his response during the next hearing.

On May 5, the Bombay HC had granted major relief to Jagdishan by quashing the FIR and proceedings arising out of it based on a complaint lodged by the trust through its authorised representative and trustee, Prashant Kishor Mehta.

The complaint had claimed Jagdishan accepted a Rs 2.05 crore bribe to assist a group comprising Chetan Mehta and other former trustees in maintaining alleged illegal control over the trust.