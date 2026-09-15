Supreme Court issues notice to education secretary on religious education plea

On May 11, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to look into the advocate's plea and 'take an appropriate decision thereon within two months'. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Union Education Secretary T K Anil Kumar on a plea seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings for allegedly failing to comply with its direction to consider a representation for recognition and monitoring of institutions imparting religious education to children below 14 years.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu issued the notice on a plea by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. He had earlier approached the court seeking its intervention to regulate institutions providing religious education to children under the age of 14.

On May 11, the Supreme Court disposed of the plea, with a direction to the Centre “to look into the representation of the petitioner…and take an appropriate decision thereon within two months”. It also asked the government to communicate the decision taken to the petitioner without any delay.