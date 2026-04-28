Missed April 14 cut-off? Supreme Court steps in for newly inducted AoRs ahead of key elections

Recognising that resolving the eligibility question may take time, the Supreme Court granted liberty to the Election Committee to postpone the elections if necessary. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has permitted newly inducted Advocates-on-Record (AoRs) to cast their votes in the forthcoming Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) elections, even if their names were not included in the electoral roll due to procedural delays.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a writ petition filed by advocate Ritu Rajkumari, who challenged her exclusion from the electoral roll.

However, the top court stopped short of ruling on their final eligibility, leaving the issue to be decided in accordance with the association’s rules.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi of the Supreme Court said that the petitioner and similarly placed AoRs could have been inducted prior to April 14. (Image enhanced using AI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi of the Supreme Court said that the petitioner and similarly placed AoRs could have been inducted prior to April 14. (Image enhanced using AI)

Bench issues notice, keeps core issue pending

The Supreme Court issued notice in the matter, making it returnable on May 18.