‘Will take those extra miles’: Supreme Court to monitor NEET overhaul

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the alleged NEET paper leaks issue, announcing fast-track courts to ensure speedy justice in such cases. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Amid the ongoing protest in Delhi against paper leaks, the Supreme Court said Friday it would closely monitor the Centre’s overhaul of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), cautioning that a shift to computer-based testing alone would not eliminate the risk of paper leaks.

The Centre, meanwhile, assured the court it was going “10 extra miles” to safeguard the NEET process.

A bench presided by Justice P S Narasimha and also comprising Justice Alok Aradhe was hearing pleas seeking reconstitution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the alleged NEET question paper leaks.

“We will monitor it, we will see. We will take those extra miles… We cannot let this go on… We will see that this is completely institutionalised and how it works, not just the commencement. We will follow it up throughout the year and see that complete and total institutionalisation takes place,” Justice Narasimha said.