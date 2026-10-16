Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on plea against NDMC order shutting down Connaught Place’s Central Park

The Supreme Court on Friday refused an urgent hearing on a plea challenging an order by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to shut down Connaught Place’s Central Park ahead of a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party.
The Delhi authorities ordered closing the Central Park on Friday and Saturday in view of October 16 protest.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi declined to entertain the petition, hoping “better sense will prevail.”
The top court said, “We hope better sense will prevail on everyone. Small shopkeepers earn their livelihood during these days. We know the hardship and difficulty entire families will face.”
Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed during the hearing that the issues involved, including the right to protest, local vending activities like selling mungfali (peanuts), and public law and order, are deeply interconnected.
He said: “Someone wants to protest, someone wants to sell ‘mungfali’, someone wants law and order. All these are related.”
During the hearing on the NDMC’s late-night closure of Central Park, the petitioner’s counsel argued the order effectively barred trade and disrupted local business.
Responding to the lawyer’s submission that the NDMC issued late-night orders shutting Central Park and disrupting local trade, the Supreme Court noted it could exercise its constitutional powers if significant business losses occur, stating, “If there’s loss of business, we will exercise our powers under Constitutional jurisdiction. Let’s cross that bridge when it comes.”
The Supreme Court bench scheduled the matter for potential listing on October 26 or 27.
The municipal action by NDMC comes after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke urged supporters to assemble with national flags at Connaught Place. The protest call follows the five-day judicial remand of CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to Tihar Jail for allegedly breaching peace bonds and trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which was recently denotified as an official protest zone.