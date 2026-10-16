Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on plea against NDMC order shutting down Connaught Place’s Central Park

The Supreme Court on Friday refused an urgent hearing on a plea challenging an order by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to shut down Connaught Place’s Central Park ahead of a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party.

The Delhi authorities ordered closing the Central Park on Friday and Saturday in view of October 16 protest.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi declined to entertain the petition, hoping “better sense will prevail.”

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The top court said, “We hope better sense will prevail on everyone. Small shopkeepers earn their livelihood during these days. We know the hardship and difficulty entire families will face.”