Supreme Court: NCLT completely hijacked by Ministry of Corporate Affairs

THE Supreme Court on Thursday said the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has “completely hijacked” staff appointments at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Stressing the need to preserve the autonomy of the NCLT president over appointments, a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, suggested deputation of employees as an interim measure, followed by regular recruitment through the Union Public Service Commission or the Staff Selection Commission.

“The ministry wants to have complete grip…And that’s what’s most unfortunate,” CJI Kant said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing a plea related to the appointment of staff members working with the NCLT’s judicial members.