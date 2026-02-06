Supreme Court upholds NCLAT order entrusting Supertech’s 16 unfinished projects to NBCC

It asked NBCC to complete the work expeditiously, as suggested by an expert committee put in place by the NCLAT.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 11:38 AM IST
supertechThe court noted that the beleaguered real estate major had booked over 50,000 homes for delivery between 2010 and 2012 but many have remained incomplete. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Bringing cheers to thousands of homebuyers, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the December 2024 National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order, which had entrusted the construction work of 16 unfinished projects of Supertech Limited to National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC).

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, said, “We find that the order passed by the NCLAT on December 12, 2024, in bringing the NBCC on record for the completion of the pending housing projects is neither unfair nor contrary to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).”

The court noted that the beleaguered real estate major had booked over 50,000 homes for delivery between 2010 and 2012 but many have remained incomplete.

It asked NBCC to complete the work expeditiously, as suggested by an expert committee put in place by the NCLAT. It also asked the committee to cooperate with the corporation.

The SC further directed tribunals and high courts not to pass any order that can stall the work on the projects. The court said that the apartments should retain all promised facilities like water, electricity and drainage.

Remarking that its foremost priority was to protect the interest of homebuyers, who have been waiting endlessly for booked flats for two decades, the bench said that concerns of creditors will be taken care of only after the flats are handed over to the homebuyers.

The SC also made it clear that the creditors will have to accept a haircut as deemed “just and equitable” by the insolvency tribunals. Haircut in proceedings under IBC 2016 refers to the difference in amount which the creditors have to give up from their claim in the event of the borrower company being unable to repay it.

Story continues below this ad

Issuing notice on appeals challenging the NCLAT order, the SC had on February 21, 2025 stayed the order, saying that it will examine whether the tribunal “was right in awarding the work of construction etc to NBCC (India) Ltd without following the procedure prescribed under” IBC. In May 2023, the SC had refused to interfere with the NCLAT’s order that adopted a project-wise resolution of Supertech. The tribunal had in March 2022 admitted the company to insolvency for default of Rs 431 crore to a consortium of banks led by the Union Bank of India.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The central bank raised FY26 GDP growth projection to 7.4% and inflation to 2.1%, while assuring stable EMIs for borrowers.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The central bank raised FY26 GDP growth projection to 7.4% and inflation to 2.1%, while assuring stable EMIs for borrowers.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision
Iran
US tells Americans to exit Iran immediately, warns to be 'ready for detention'
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Shark Tank India judge Kanika Tekriwal
Shark Tank's Kanika Tekriwal had cancer at 21, says she would be 'dying in pain'
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
Nick Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie
‘She was 1 pound, 11 ounces’: Nick Jonas recalls daughter Malti’s premature birth and 3.5-month NICU stay; what parents of preterm babies should know
Codex
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Advertisement
Must Read
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Codex
Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 with improvements in coding, reasoning
Anthropic said that Claude Opus 4.6 comes with some improved capabilities that allow it to execute a wide range of everyday tasks such as running financial analyses, doing research. (Image: Anthropic)
Eating full-fat cheese may be linked to reduced dementia risk: Study
Participants who consumed more than 20 grams per day showed a 16 to 24 per cent lower overall risk of dementia. (Image: Freepik)
‘She was 1 pound, 11 ounces’: Nick Jonas recalls daughter Malti’s premature birth and 3.5-month NICU stay; what parents of preterm babies should know
Nick Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
Noida jucie stall
‘Zero civic sense’: Clean-up drive in West Bengal turns chaotic after shopkeeper spits on freshly cleaned street
In the video, the volunteer shares that the argument escalated as the shopkeepers ganged up against them
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement