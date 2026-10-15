Supreme Court mulls all-women panel to probe sexual abuse allegations against female journalists

The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that it would constitute a committee, comprising retired women judges and IPS officers, to look into the allegations of sexual violence against women journalists during the anti-SIR protests.

The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that it would constitute a committee, comprising retired women judges and IPS officers, to look into the allegations of sexual violence against women journalists during the anti-SIR protests.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising informed a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi that her petition specifically addressed the needs of women journalists during the course of their employment. Jaising sought the constitution of a committee headed by a woman chairperson to look into complaints of sexual violence against women journalists.

“When they go onto a protest site, they constitute a class by themselves because they not only have the right to speech, not only have the right to protest, but also the right to work. They go there to perform their duties in the exercise of the right to work. Now, being women, they are particularly vulnerable to sexual abuse, being pushed and pulled around, especially by male police officers. This is not to say that the women police officers did not push them. They did. That would constitute harassment,” Jaising submitted.