Supreme Court slams MSRTC for forcing worker into ‘unfair’ 30-year legal battle

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea a cleaner at MSRTC seeking his back wages for period between October 1993 and January 2011. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court recently set aside an order that denied back wages to a daily worker with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), ruling that an employer cannot use its powerful position to force an employee into unfair conditions.

While hearing a plea of a man, a division bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Nangmeikapam Kotiswar Singh expressed sharp criticism of the employer, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and said that if this is not a use of unequal bargaining power, then we do not know what may qualify as such.

“When the industrial court in 2007 had already directed regularisation from the date of completion of 180 days, and as already observed, the said condition was not challenged, how was it open for the employer to impose on the employee the condition reproduced above that he would be regularised only after the completion of a further five years in service?” the court raised the question.