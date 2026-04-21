Supreme Court slams MSRTC for forcing worker into ‘unfair’ 30-year legal battle

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court recently set aside an order that denied back wages to a daily worker with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), ruling that an employer cannot use its powerful position to force an employee into unfair conditions.
While hearing a plea of a man, a division bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Nangmeikapam Kotiswar Singh expressed sharp criticism of the employer, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and said that if this is not a use of unequal bargaining power, then we do not know what may qualify as such.
“When the industrial court in 2007 had already directed regularisation from the date of completion of 180 days, and as already observed, the said condition was not challenged, how was it open for the employer to impose on the employee the condition reproduced above that he would be regularised only after the completion of a further five years in service?” the court raised the question.
The bench noted that the Bombay High Court erred in setting aside the order of the industrial court passed in 2020.
The April 20 order continued, “If it was not a use of unequal bargaining power that the respondent, as the employer, had over the former, then we do not know what may qualify as such”.
Three decade legal battle for regularisation
The petitioner, Balaji Madhukar Konkanwar, was appointed as a cleaner on April 1, 1993, on a monthly salary of Rs 500. After being orally terminated in 1994, he spent decades in litigation across multiple forums.
In 1995, the labour court found his termination illegal and ordered reinstatement with back wages.
In 2003, following a high court interim order, he was taken back into service, but only as a daily wager. In 2004, the petitioner approached the industrial court, seeking regularisation with effect from the day he completed 180 days of service.
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In 2007, the MSRTC finally regularised him on a sanctioned post, but only after he withdrew a contempt petition and signed an appointment letter imposing a further five-year “satisfactory service” requirement before full regularisation.
In 2020, the labour court ordered MSRTC to pay back wages of Rs 8.09 lakh for the period between October 1993 and January 2011, along with 12 per cent interest. However, the Bombay High Court set this aside in 2022, prompting the current plea to the apex court.
‘He was engaging in one battle or another since 1993’
Referring to the MSRYC’s submission that once the employee has signed on a dotted line accepting regular employment from a particular date, it is not open for him to seek benefits thereof from a prior date, the court said we cannot accept such a submission.
The court noted that it is a matter of record that the petitioner-employee had already completed 180 days before being unceremoniously relieved of his employment.
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While vehemently rejecting the employer’s contention, the order remarked that the employee had been “engaging in one battle or another”, seeking to get what he believes rightfully to be his since 1993.
“Still further, as a consequence of the recourse to the law taken by him, he has rendered continuous service since 2003. This being the situation, the doctrine of estoppel cannot grant a shield to the respondent, saving them from paying the petitioner’s hard-earned dues money, which is not just handed out but given as compensation for the services rendered,” the court observed.
Rs 1 lakh for litigation cost to petitioner: Order
He was regularised, as already observed, in 2011. The findings in this order were not challenged and have thus attained finality.
Though the order of the Industrial Court in 2020 implicitly recognises this fact, the high court in the impugned order completely misses the same.
At this stage, we must take note of the appointment letter given to the appellant-employee when he was regularised in 2011.
It says that he will be regularised after the completion of 5 yrs. Satisfactory service, and thereafter considering the misconduct record and percentage of absenteeism.
The high court erred in setting aside the order of the industrial court passed in 2020, granting the employee compensation to the tune of Rs 8.09 lakh as back wages from October 1993 till January 20, 2011.
In the attending facts and circumstances, we award Rs 1 lakh as litigation costs to the employee.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More