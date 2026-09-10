‘If they are roaming free’: Supreme Court on threats to minor CJP protester

Her lawyer also said an FIR has also been filed against the child. (Express File Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern over allegations of harassment and intimidation of a minor girl who took part in the protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in July and said the family be given necessary protection.

A counsel raised the issue before a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, as it was hearing petitions regarding the CJP protests over the alleged NEET question paper leak.

“A person has admitted on video, in a manner of bragging, that he has committed that act,” the counsel told the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.