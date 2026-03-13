‘These pleas are made to create fear’: Supreme Court refuses PIL seeking mandatory menstrual leave policy

The CJI said voluntary policies were welcome but cautioned against making such provisions mandatory through law (Representative image).

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a nationwide policy providing menstrual leave for women students and workers, observing no one would give them jobs in such a scenario and that such a provision would unintentionally reinforce gender stereotypes.

The top court, however, said the competent authority may consider the representation and examine the possibility of framing a policy on menstrual leave after consulting all relevant stakeholders.

The PIL was accordingly disposed of with the direction to the authorities to take an appropriate decision on the representation.

“These pleas are made to create fear, to call women inferior, that menstruation is something bad happening to them..this is an affirmative right…but think about the employer who needs to give paid leave,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said.