‘Don’t know amount of damage it will do’: Supreme Court says mandatory menstrual leave could hurt women’s careers

The Supreme Court on Friday reiterated its concern that making menstrual leave for women employees mandatory could disadvantage women, as it could make employers wary of recruiting them.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it was better left to the government to take a call on the matter.

“Affirmative action in respect of women is constitutionally recognised. But look at the practical reality in the job market. The more unattractive the human resource, the less is the possibility of consumption in the market. These are also factors to be looked into…You are right, we will see it from the rights regime. But look at it from the business model. Will an employer be happy with the competing claims of other genders?” said Justice Bagchi.