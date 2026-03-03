Why Supreme Court allowed 2 medical graduates to pay Rs 10 lakh and receive degrees despite invalid tribe certificates

Though the appellants secured admission using invalid certificates, it must be noted that the certificates were cancelled only after they graduated, the Supreme Court held. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: Observing that the country lacks enough qualified doctors, the Supreme Court recently allowed two medical graduates to receive their degrees despite the invalidation of their tribe certificates on the basis of which they had secured admission to reserved seats.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Rajesh Bindal on February 25 directed the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) to issue degrees/certificates to the two graduates subject to them depositing Rs 10 lakh each with the vice-chancellor of the university.

The court directed the university to identify candidates who were deprived of admission due to the appellants’ admission and release the deposit amount to such deprived candidates.