Supreme Court sets May 5 for hearing over 240 petitions challenging CAA, to hear Assam and Tripura separately

On March 11, 2024, the government notified the relevant rules paving the way for implementation of the CAA. (File photo)

The Supreme Court said Thursday it will start hearing petitions challenging amendments to the Citizenship Act, 1955, made in 2019, from the week starting May 5.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, before whom the cluster of petitions was listed, inquired about the time the parties would need for their submissions so that it could allocate time accordingly.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising urged the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, that petitions pertaining to Assam and the other Northeastern states be taken up separately, as there are issues arising out of the introduction of Section 6A in the Citizenship Act to give effect to the Assam accord, as well as questions of innerline permit.