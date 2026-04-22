‘You cannot walk in’: Supreme Court raps Mamata Banerjee in I-PAC raid case

The Supreme Court Wednesday disagreed with arguments that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s alleged obstruction of Enforcement Directorate (ED) operations is a jurisdictional dispute between the state and the Centre.

“What right of the state does this involve? This is not a dispute between the state and the Central government. You cannot walk in,” said Justice P K Mishra, presiding over a two-judge bench.

The bench, also comprising Justice N V Anjaria, is hearing the ED’s plea under Article 32 of the Constitution, which allows people to approach the Supreme Court directly if their fundamental rights are violated, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged obstruction.

The agency alleges that Banerjee and some top Bengal officials obstructed its personnel during searches at the office of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) Consulting Pvt Ltd and the residence of its founder, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata on January 8.

Justie Mishra made his remarks after Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for some officials of the state government, said the matter involved a dispute between the state and the Centre, for which a suit under Article 131 of the Constitution, not an Article 32 petition, was the correct legal route.

The court is also seized of another petition under Article 32 by some of the ED officers associated with the search, challenging the FIR registered by the state police against them.

As Guruswamy sought to buttress her argument, Justice Mishra asked, “Any Minister just walks in midst of an enquiry and you see make the democracy in peril and argues that it’s a dispute essentially between the state and Centre?”

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The judge added, “This is not per se a dispute between the state and the Union. This is, per se, an act committed by an individual who happens to be the Chief Minister, keeping the whole democracy in jeopardy.”

Guruswamy said she did not agree with the reasoning. Referring to the stalwarts cited by the senior counsel, the bench remarked that even they would not have envisaged a scenario as alleged to have happened on January 8.

“You have taken us through Keshavanand Bharati and Seervai. But none of them would have ever conceived of this situation than that in this country, a day will come when a sitting Chief Minister will walk into the office of some other agency,” Justice Mishra said.

Incriminating evidence taken away, claims ED

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, said incriminating evidence was taken away from the agency’s officials on that day.

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Guruswamy said there was no criminal conduct, intimidation or infraction of any officer’s rights. She contended that the matter raised a substantial question of law and therefore should be referred to a five-judge bench for decision.

Justice Mishra pointed out that every Article 32 petition will have some question of law, and that if her argument is to be accepted, every such petition will have to be referred to a five-judge bench.

Guruswamy said,“ They are advancing a unique proposition unknown to Indian constitutional law. In 75 years, we have never seen such a proposition as this.”

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for some state police officers, too, contended that the ED could not have taken the Article 32 route and approached the Supreme Court after it had already moved the Calcutta High Court for similar reliefs.

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The court, however, said it cannot ignore the ground realities in the state. Justice Mishra asked, “According to you, they should have approached the magistrate?… We have been repeatedly commenting if I make an observation again, you will definitely retaliate.”

The judge said, “As a counsel, you may argue abstract legal principles before us. But we cannot lose sight of the practical situation which is occurring and which is present in the state. Tomorrow it will be reported, and then you will say the court has made observations.”

Justice Mishra said, “This is not only a case of Ram versus Shyam. This is an extraordinary litigation. We always say that the Constitution is an organic document. Every new situation will throw up and pose new questions to the court, and the court has to answer the questions keeping in view the present socio-political realities.”

The hearing will continue Thursday.