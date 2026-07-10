Supreme Court flags ‘double standards’ over bail, delayed trials in Maharashtra

Taking up the matter, Justice Amanullah quizzed the Maharashtra state counsel about the delay after he submitted that 2 witnesses had been examined so far. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday quizzed the Maharashtra government for opposing the bail plea of an accused in a murder case but not doing enough to expedite the trial against him.

A bench of Justices A. Amanullah and Sheel Nagu made its displeasure evident in a matter, in which only 2 of the 45 witnesses in a 4-year-old murder case against a foreign national had been examined so far.

Though it dismissed the bail plea by accused Kelvin Chindozie Okoro, it asked the Maharashtra government to come up with a policy to address the situation “so that an accused is not deprived of his liberty for reasons beyond his control and only because of a lapse of the prosecution.”