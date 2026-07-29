Supreme Court refuses to ban Lord Jagannath film, defends artistic freedom

The Supreme Court cautioned that accepting such objections could leave no room for mythology, literature or art.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
3 min readNew DelhiJul 29, 2026 05:08 PM IST
Supreme Court Mahaprabhu Jagannath film, Mahaprabhu Jagannath movie, Supreme Court film release, Jagannath animated film, CBFC certificate, Odisha High Court, Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath controversy, religious sentiments, artistic freedom, Justice B V Nagarathna, Devdutt Kamat, Odisha temple committeeThe Odisha High Court had stayed the film over objections to its portrayal of Lord Jagannath and concerns over devotees' sentiments. (File Photo)
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed petitions seeking a ban on the release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath, observing that accepting the argument that it offends the religious sentiments of a few people would leave no room for any art or creativity in the country.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan refused to modify its earlier order allowing the release of the film and said it had already been granted a certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The court had earlier allowed the release of the film on or after July 28, following the conclusion of the Rath Yatra.

The bench was hearing petitions by a devotee and the temple committee against the go-ahead for the movie.

“If there is such a kind of sensibility and sensitivity, and two to three people file a writ petition, we will pass an order that, in respect of Hindu god, goddess or mythology, let there be no art form in India. We have Kabir’s Ramayana, we have Ramayana of every state. Every person has his own creativity. If we pass such an order, the Ramayana and Mahabharata on television will stop,” Justice Nagarathna said.

Also Read | Row over film on Lord Jagannath: Can courts stop release of a CBFC-certified film?

Pointing out that extensive “research goes into” making such movies, she added, “Just because there are two or three sensitive people, we will pass an extreme order that with respect to deity, there shall be no creativity, no literature, no sculpture?… Animation films are for children. Artists can’t be taken to ransom like this.”

Odisha Advocate General Pritambar Acharya, who appeared for the temple committee, contended that the film producer had earlier assured that they would make modifications to assuage religious sentiments about Lord Jagannath being depicted in animated forms like Doraemon and Spiderman.

Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat, who appeared for the producer, however, denied giving any such assurance.

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The film was previously scheduled for release on July 17, but the Odisha High Court stayed the release on July 15. The high court order came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to restrain the filmmakers from public exhibition, screening, or releasing the film within the state.

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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