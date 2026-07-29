Supreme Court refuses to ban Lord Jagannath film, defends artistic freedom

3 min readNew DelhiJul 29, 2026 05:08 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed petitions seeking a ban on the release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath, observing that accepting the argument that it offends the religious sentiments of a few people would leave no room for any art or creativity in the country.
A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan refused to modify its earlier order allowing the release of the film and said it had already been granted a certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The court had earlier allowed the release of the film on or after July 28, following the conclusion of the Rath Yatra.
The bench was hearing petitions by a devotee and the temple committee against the go-ahead for the movie.
“If there is such a kind of sensibility and sensitivity, and two to three people file a writ petition, we will pass an order that, in respect of Hindu god, goddess or mythology, let there be no art form in India. We have Kabir’s Ramayana, we have Ramayana of every state. Every person has his own creativity. If we pass such an order, the Ramayana and Mahabharata on television will stop,” Justice Nagarathna said.
Pointing out that extensive “research goes into” making such movies, she added, “Just because there are two or three sensitive people, we will pass an extreme order that with respect to deity, there shall be no creativity, no literature, no sculpture?… Animation films are for children. Artists can’t be taken to ransom like this.”
Odisha Advocate General Pritambar Acharya, who appeared for the temple committee, contended that the film producer had earlier assured that they would make modifications to assuage religious sentiments about Lord Jagannath being depicted in animated forms like Doraemon and Spiderman.
Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat, who appeared for the producer, however, denied giving any such assurance.
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The film was previously scheduled for release on July 17, but the Odisha High Court stayed the release on July 15. The high court order came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to restrain the filmmakers from public exhibition, screening, or releasing the film within the state.