Court fee defect no ground to reject suit without opportunity, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court also faulted the high court for examining the merits of the dispute at the stage of deciding an application for rejection of plaint. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has ruled that courts cannot throw out a civil suit merely because the correct court fees haven’t been paid without first giving the plaintiff a chance to fix the defect, setting aside a Madras High Court order that had rejected a Rs 53 crore commercial claim at the threshold.

A bench of Justices Padimighantam Sri Narasimha and Alok Aradhe was hearing an appeal filed by MARG Limited challenging the Madras High Court’s July 28, 2025 decision rejecting its plaint and revived a dispute over an alleged unpaid portion of a larger Rs 105 crore property transaction.

“The deficiency in valuation or court fee does not, by itself, render the suit non-maintainable at the threshold. It is a defect which is capable of being remedied, and the law expressly provides a mechanism for such rectification. The High Court, in overlooking this statutory requirement, has effectively denied the appellant an opportunity to cure the defect…The impugned order, to this extent, therefore, suffers from a manifest error of law,” the court said on April 21, adding that denial of such an opportunity defeats the statutory safeguard built into the law.