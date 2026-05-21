‘Falsely implicated’: Supreme Court acquits Sri Lankan man jailed under UAPA as an LTTE operative

The man, however, contended that though his name was Ranjan, he was not the Sri whom the police were looking for. (File photo)

The Supreme Court Wednesday acquitted a Sri Lankan national convicted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for being a member of the proscribed terror outfit Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), saying that it was a case of wrong identity.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Metha, and Vijay Bihnoi set aside the July 18, 2024, order of the trial court convicting and sentencing the accused, who, according to the police, was Sri alias Ranjan. The bench also set aside the April 23, 2025, judgment of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court upholding the conviction and sentence.

The police claimed that the man, who had a passport bearing the name Ranjan, confessed that he was part of the second phase of the security detail of late LTTE chief Veluppillai Prabhakaran, who gave him the name Sri in view of his “excellent” work. He came to India in 2009 and was allegedly trying to revive the terror outfit with assistance from a former compatriot living in Switzerland.