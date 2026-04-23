Supreme Court clears possession of over 2,000 homes stuck in limbo in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court said that it is not open to the state government to ignore the plight of these citizens. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: Clearing the decks for thousands of homebuyers, the Supreme Court has lifted a long-standing status quo order that had stalled housing projects in Tamil Nadu for over six years, paving the way for possession and regularisation of more than 2,000 homes including flats and villas caught in legal uncertainty.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran was dealing with a batch of petitions arising from a 2019 Madras High Court order concerning alleged illegal land allotments in Thazhambur village in Kancheepuram district.

“It is not open to a professed welfare State to seek to turn back the clock after several decades and attempt to undo what was done long ago. All the more so, when much water was allowed to flow under the bridge, whereby third party rights have been created, involving innocent citizens who have spent their hard-earned monies in the hope of having a roof of their own over their heads,” the court said on April 22, emphasising that third-party rights created decades back cannot be brushed aside.