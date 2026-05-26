‘Thrown to wolves’: Supreme Court upholds life term of man for killing his wife for dowry

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has upheld the life term for murder of a Tripura man accused of staging his wife’s death as a suicide, stating that she was “thrown to the wolves”, delivering a searing indictment of how repeated cries for help in dowry abuse cases are often ignored until tragedy strikes.

In an emotionally charged judgment, the court said that the young bride was tortured over dowry demands, beaten to death and then “put on hanging” to create the appearance of suicide.

A bench of Justices K V Vishwanathan and Prashant Kumar Mishra was hearing the appeal filed by a man against the Gauhati High Court’s 2012 judgment upholding his conviction for murder and cruelty under Sections 302 (murder) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC in connection with the death of his wife in June 2007.

“Could the life of a young woman have been saved? Did the fear of societal opprobrium result in her being thrown to the wolves? These questions will remain hypothetical. Within a few days after her marriage, the deceased was subjected to immense torture on account of the demand for dowry. She repeatedly made entreaties to her parents to save her and even came to her parental home and stayed with them for a few days,” the Supreme Court asked on May 25.

‘Eye-opener’

Every time she raised the issue, efforts were made only to effect a patch-up and send her back to the matrimonial home.

Village elders were involved, and even resolutions were passed after effecting a purported compromise.

Her near and dear naively believed that somehow -somehow- the situation will turn for the good.

A false sense of optimism engulfed them.

Their hopes were betrayed when she met with a tragic end at her matrimonial home.

Hopefully, the story of her life will be an eye-opener for many.

Dowry demands began soon after marriage

According to the prosecution, the woman was married to the man around 15 months before her death on June 16, 2007.

Her father lodged an FIR on the same day, alleging that she was being tortured by her husband and in-laws over demands for a motorcycle and cash.

The court recorded evidence showing that she repeatedly informed her parents that she was being assaulted and harassed for dowry.

Story continues below this ad

Her father testified that he eventually purchased and delivered a motorcycle to the accused after being told that the harassment would otherwise continue.

But even after the motorcycle was delivered, the abuse allegedly intensified.

“She rang up to say that the torture had become unbearable,” the judgment notes while recounting her father’s testimony.

Supreme Court rejects suicide theory

The prosecution’s case received decisive support from medical evidence, which the Supreme Court described as overwhelming.

Story continues below this ad

Dr Bhanu Bhusan Deb, who conducted the post-mortem examination, found injuries on Soma’s chest, jaw and head, including a depressed skull fracture. Crucially, there were no classic signs of suicidal hanging.

The doctor concluded that Soma died due to a head injury caused by a blunt weapon and was hanged afterward.

“The patient was later on put on hanging so it was a case of homicidal hanging,” the post-mortem opinion stated.

The Supreme Court relied extensively on standard medical jurisprudence texts to explain why the injuries were inconsistent with suicide.

Story continues below this ad

“It is not uncommon in India to kill a victim and then suspend his body… to mislead the relatives and the police,” the judgment observed while quoting medical literature on “simulated hanging.”

The court further noted that the injuries on Soma’s body “substantially undermine the defence version of suicide.”

Chilling testimony of neighbour

One of the most disturbing portions of the judgment concerns the testimony of neighbour Jitendra Das.

The witness told the court that just days before the death, Soma had complained she was not being given food by her mother-in-law.

Story continues below this ad

On the night before the incident, he allegedly heard loud altercations from inside the house.

He further testified that around dawn he heard Soma crying out “Ma… go” twice.

Minutes later, he entered the room and found her hanging from the ceiling while her husband was lying on the bed nearby.

The witness also stated that there was no stool or object nearby which could explain how she had allegedly hanged herself.

Story continues below this ad

Husband can’t simply keep quiet: Supreme Court

The court invoked the landmark ruling in to reiterate that when a woman dies inside her matrimonial home, the husband is under a legal obligation to explain the circumstances.

“A judge also presides to see that a guilty man does not escape,” the top court quoted from the earlier ruling while discussing crimes committed in secrecy inside homes.

The court stressed that in such situations, inmates of the house cannot escape liability “by simply keeping quiet and offering no explanation.”

The Supreme Court found it significant that Gour Acharjee failed to explain the injuries sustained by Soma or provide any plausible account of how she died.

Story continues below this ad

“His defence that it was a case of suicide has been belied by the overwhelming medical evidence,” the court held.

Convict absconding, Supreme Court orders immediate arrest

While the father-in-law had been acquitted by the trial court and the mother-in-law and brother-in-law were later acquitted by the high court, the Supreme Court found sufficient direct and circumstantial evidence against the husband.

The court ultimately dismissed the appeal and upheld his conviction.

The court noted that the convict was absconding and ordered immediate steps for his arrest.

Story continues below this ad

“Let a copy of this judgment be sent to the director general of police, Tripura, who shall immediately constitute a team and take steps to apprehend the convict,” the top court directed.

