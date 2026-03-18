‘Why would she lie?’: Citing 16-year-old daughter’s testimony, Supreme Court backs life term for man who set wife ablaze

The Supreme Court noted that the eldest of the couple’s four children witnessed her mother’s murder on the fateful night and her statement proved to be consistent.

Written by: Richa Sahay
7 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 18, 2026 02:35 PM IST
supreme court wife burning daughter testimony life termThe daughter’s evidence “clinchingly proves” that the appellant brought kerosene, poured it on her mother and lit the fire, the Supreme Court observed. (Image generated using AI)
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Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court recently upheld the life imprisonment of a man who killed his wife by setting her on fire, relying on the woman’s dying declaration along with the testimony of their daughter, an eyewitness, which the court found to have proved the case in a clinching manner.

Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti were hearing the plea of the man who challenged the Karnataka High Court’s order convicting him and sentencing him to life imprisonment for killing his wife.

Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti supreme court wife burning case Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti noted that the victim and her husband were married for 17 years and frequently fought over money.

“There is no inconsistency in her (eldest daughter) statement, and there is no reason to disbelieve her…why she would falsely depose against her father. Her evidence clinchingly proves that the appellant brought kerosene, poured it on her mother and lit the fire,” the Supreme Court said in its March 17 order.

‘Crucial testimony, dying declaration’

  • The accused is the person who started a quarrel with the victim and set her on fire.
  • The daughter had seen her father bringing a kerosene tin, pouring it on her mother and setting her ablaze.
  • His wife died due to the burn injuries after consciously making a dying declaration and naming the accused as the main culprit.
  • The eldest daughter of the accused and the deceased, who was about 16 years old, is an eyewitness and has narrated the incident as she saw it, which is very crucial and material.
  • She had clearly deposed that on the fateful night, she, her mother, sister and brothers were in their house.
  • There is no doubt that the dying declaration of the woman was properly recorded, and she was in a state to make such a statement, and hence, there is no reason to disbelieve it.
  • The victim may have been momentarily in an unconscious state due to the effect of sedatives.
Also Read | ‘Truth sacrificed at altar of vengeance’: Why Supreme Court blasted ‘sham’ investigation in gruesome fire death case
  • However, since her burn injuries were superficial, she was conscious most of the time and was in a fit state of mind to get her dying declaration recorded.
  • The attending doctors have certified that she was in a fit position to make a statement, and then her dying declaration was recorded by the head constable concerned.
  • In her dying declaration, the victim mentioned that her husband started treating her cruelly by abusing and beating her after three years of marriage.
  • She further pointed out that on the day of the said incident, he quarrelled with her and forced her to get more money from her parents.
  • She added that at night, he had a quarrel with her again when he assaulted her and set her on fire.
  • She also pointed out that at the time of the incident, her four children were sleeping in the house, and on hearing her cries, they went to their grandmother’s house and called her.

‘80-90% burns, cruelty’

  • The post-mortem report and the statement of one of the doctors establish that the victim died of septicaemia (blood poisoning) as a result of 80-90 per cent burn injuries, which were superficial.
  • The police had recovered a matchbox, a kerosene tin and burnt cloth pieces from the site of the incident.
  • The victim and the accused were married for 17 years and frequently quarrelled over money.
  • It has also been placed on record that the accused used to beat and treat the victim with cruelty.
  • He made regular demands for money.
  • The facts and the evidence clearly establish that the accused was dissatisfied and suffered from frustration and had a motive to kill the victim.
Also Read | Acquitted by high court in wife’s murder, Chhattisgarh man is arrested in another killing – exactly seven years later

‘17 years of marriage, fights’

  • The couple, married for 17 years, had two daughters and two sons.
  • The eldest daughter was about 16 years old at the time of the said incident.
  • It was claimed that the couple’s relations became strained after three years of marriage, and it was alleged that the husband started ill-treating the woman.
  • It was further alleged that he kept demanding money and it was fulfilled most of the time by the wife’s father.
  • The accused allegedly even started treating his wife with cruelty.
  • He had an alleged fight with the woman on the night of July 20, 2000.
  • The accused, allegedly in anger, went out and fetched some kerosene and poured it on the victim in a bathroom.
  • After burning the victim, the accused allegedly left the house.
  • It was claimed that neighbours came and tried to save her.
  • They doused the fire by pouring water, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the neighbours and her mother-in-law.
  • She was admitted at around midnight and died in the hospital on July 24, 2000, due to the severe burn injuries sustained.
  • The victim’s father lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against his son-in-law, who was consequently arrested.
  • The accused was put on trial, and the court acquitted him primarily on the ground that the bathroom where the incident took place was very small and could not have accommodated two persons.
  • However, the high court subsequently reversed the trial court’s order.
  • The acquittal was set aside, and the accused was convicted of killing his wife and was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.
  • Aggrieved by this order, the husband challenged the appeal court’s order in the Supreme Court.
Also Read | Kanpur: How 7-year-old girl’s testimony helped convict mother & lover for father’s murder

‘Victim under heavy sedation’

  • Appearing for the accused, senior advocate Shekhar G Devasa argued that the victim had admittedly received more than 80 to 90 per cent burn injuries and was under heavy sedation.
  • She was not in a position to make any statement, and therefore, the conviction based upon her alleged dying declaration was wholly illegal.
  • It was also submitted that the prosecution failed to prove any motive for homicidal death.
  • Devasa claimed that it was inherently improbable that the offence could have been committed inside the small bathroom, and that no independent neighbour was examined to prove the offence.
  • The alleged dying declaration was unreliable as it was unsupported by any medical certificate and contradicted by hospital documents, which record a history of self-inflicted burns.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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