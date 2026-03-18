‘Why would she lie?’: Citing 16-year-old daughter’s testimony, Supreme Court backs life term for man who set wife ablaze

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court recently upheld the life imprisonment of a man who killed his wife by setting her on fire, relying on the woman’s dying declaration along with the testimony of their daughter, an eyewitness, which the court found to have proved the case in a clinching manner.
Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti were hearing the plea of the man who challenged the Karnataka High Court’s order convicting him and sentencing him to life imprisonment for killing his wife.
Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti noted that the victim and her husband were married for 17 years and frequently fought over money.
“There is no inconsistency in her (eldest daughter) statement, and there is no reason to disbelieve her…why she would falsely depose against her father. Her evidence clinchingly proves that the appellant brought kerosene, poured it on her mother and lit the fire,” the Supreme Court said in its March 17 order.
‘Crucial testimony, dying declaration’
The accused is the person who started a quarrel with the victim and set her on fire.
The daughter had seen her father bringing a kerosene tin, pouring it on her mother and setting her ablaze.
His wife died due to the burn injuries after consciously making a dying declaration and naming the accused as the main culprit.
The eldest daughter of the accused and the deceased, who was about 16 years old, is an eyewitness and has narrated the incident as she saw it, which is very crucial and material.
She had clearly deposed that on the fateful night, she, her mother, sister and brothers were in their house.
There is no doubt that the dying declaration of the woman was properly recorded, and she was in a state to make such a statement, and hence, there is no reason to disbelieve it.
The victim may have been momentarily in an unconscious state due to the effect of sedatives.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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