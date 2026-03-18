‘Why would she lie?’: Citing 16-year-old daughter’s testimony, Supreme Court backs life term for man who set wife ablaze

The daughter’s evidence “clinchingly proves” that the appellant brought kerosene, poured it on her mother and lit the fire, the Supreme Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court recently upheld the life imprisonment of a man who killed his wife by setting her on fire, relying on the woman’s dying declaration along with the testimony of their daughter, an eyewitness, which the court found to have proved the case in a clinching manner.

Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti were hearing the plea of the man who challenged the Karnataka High Court’s order convicting him and sentencing him to life imprisonment for killing his wife.

Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti noted that the victim and her husband were married for 17 years and frequently fought over money. Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti noted that the victim and her husband were married for 17 years and frequently fought over money.

“There is no inconsistency in her (eldest daughter) statement, and there is no reason to disbelieve her…why she would falsely depose against her father. Her evidence clinchingly proves that the appellant brought kerosene, poured it on her mother and lit the fire,” the Supreme Court said in its March 17 order.