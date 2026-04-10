Don’t eat up valuable time just to show argumentative skill, Supreme Court warns lawyers

Supreme Court news: Warning law practitioners against wasting “valuable public time”, the Supreme Court has said that lawyers are part of the system of administration of justice and are not expected to breach the rules of the game to argue against settled principles just to demonstrate their “argumentative skill”.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria was hearing two criminal appeals filed by the complainant, one Roma Ahuja, challenging the Delhi High Court’s order dated January 30, 2025 which had quashed a 2011 FIR on the ground of limitation.

“They are part of the system of administration of justice and are not expected to breach the rules of the game to argue against settled principles or contrary to well settled law, just for the sake of doing it. Giving up an argument where a point of law is already decided is a professional virtue. It is part of ethics in professional conduct before the Court,’ the court said on April 9.

The bench added, “Merely for the purpose of demonstrating argumentative skill, lawyers ought not to eat up the valuable public time of the court by making submissions which are worthless against binding precedent.”

The Supreme Court noted that the justice system depends not only on judges but also on responsible conduct by the advocates. (Image enhanced using AI) The Supreme Court noted that the justice system depends not only on judges but also on responsible conduct by the advocates. (Image enhanced using AI)

Ethics, professional responsibility

In a broader commentary on legal ethics, the Supreme Court described the act of conceding settled legal positions as a professional virtue.

“As disclosure of honest and full facts before the Court is part of the fair conduct on the part of lawyers, respecting the binding precedence of the judgments and conceding its applicability in a case is also a duty in fairness to be discharged by the advocates in conducting their case,” the court said.

It stressed that lawyers must disclose all relevant legal positions, including binding precedents, advancing untenable arguments wastes judicial time and delays justice and ethical advocacy requires balancing client interest with duty to the court.

Story continues below this ad

The bench noted that the justice system depends not only on judges but also on responsible conduct by the advocates.

“As the courts are bound by the law of precedent and to follow the law laid down in the binding judgment of the Constitution Bench, the lawyers are also expected to respect the strong-operated precedent emanating from a judgment holding the field unless exceptional grounds exist to distinguish the decision are available,” added the top court.

While deciding the legal issue, the Supreme Court made significant observations on the role of lawyers in upholding judicial discipline.

The court underscored that advocates are not just representatives of their clients but also officers of the court and integral to the justice delivery system.

Story continues below this ad

It added that once a legal issue has been conclusively settled by a Constitution bench, lawyers are expected to respect that precedent unless there exist exceptional and valid grounds to distinguish it.

Background

The case arose from a 2011 incident involving cross-FIRs for offences under Sections 323 and 341 IPC, where the charge sheet in one FIR was filed beyond one year, and the court had to determine if such delay legally barred the prosecution.

The case originated from a 2011 incident involving cross-FIRs lodged at Moti Nagar Police Station in Delhi. The high court had held that the delay in filing the charge-sheet attracted the bar under Section 468 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), quashing proceedings.

However, the Supreme Court reversed this view, holding that the high court had misapplied the law on limitation.

Story continues below this ad

Law on limitation reaffirmed

At the heart of the dispute was a settled legal question- whether the limitation period under Section 468 CrPC should be computed from the date of filing the complaint/FIR or from the date when the magistrate takes cognisance.

Section 468 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, sets statutory time limits (limitation periods) for courts to take cognisance of offenses, barring trials initiated too long after the crime. It ensures timely justice and fairness, prohibiting prosecutions for lesser offenses filed after 6 months, 1 year, or 3 years depending on the severity of the punishment

Also Read | Supreme Court says marital discord like Mahabharata, orders man to pay wife Rs 5 crore alimony

The bench emphasised that taking cognisance is an act of the court and may be delayed due to systemic or administrative reasons. Penalising a complainant for such delay would be unjust.

This interpretation, the Supreme Court noted, ensures certainty and fairness in criminal proceedings and prevents prejudice to diligent litigants.

Story continues below this ad

Doctrine of precedent reinforced

The bench highlighted that courts are bound by precedents, particularly those laid down by Constitution benches, and any attempt to reopen settled issues without compelling justification undermines judicial discipline.

The Supreme Court further rejected arguments seeking to distinguish the Constitution bench ruling on technical grounds, such as differences between complaints filed before a magistrate and FIRs lodged with police.

The ruling came in where the court not only clarified the law on limitation under criminal procedure but also delivered a broader message on courtroom ethics and judicial efficiency.

Rejection of ‘reconsideration’ arguments

The top court also dealt with submissions suggesting that the Constitution bench ruling in Sarah Mathew required reconsideration. Dismissing such contentions, it held that a Constitution bench decision cannot be questioned merely because certain arguments were not raised earlier.

Story continues below this ad

The binding nature of precedent does not depend on the completeness of arguments presented in earlier cases, the Supreme Court noted. The court termed such attempts as “stock contentions” that cannot dilute established law.

Final verdict

Allowing the appeals, the Supreme Court set aside the Delhi High Court’s order and restored the criminal proceedings.

It held that the FIR could not have been quashed on limitation grounds since the initiation of proceedings was within the prescribed time. The Supreme Court directed that the trial should proceed expeditiously in accordance with law.