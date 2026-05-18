Supreme Court’s stern warning to lawyers: Can’t overlook judgments that hurt your case

The Supreme Court also reflected on the practical pressures faced by judges, including heavy caseloads and the need to deal with multiple jurisdictions. (Representational image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court recently said that counsels are duty-bound to place before courts all relevant precedents, including those that may go against their own case, while judges must independently ensure consistency and avoid per incuriam rulings.

Per incuriam, meaning “through lack of care”, refers to judicial decisions that have been passed without considering relevant statutory provisions or prior decisions of courts.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing an appeal filed by The New India Assurance Company Limited in a dispute over whether mediclaim reimbursements could be deducted from compensation awarded under the Motor Vehicles Act.