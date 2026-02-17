Fodder ‘scam’: Supreme Court to hear CBI’s challenge against Lalu Yadav’s bail in April

The case is part of the fodder scam cases that arose during Lalu Yadav’s tenure as CM of undivided Bihar. (Express File Photo)

More than 5 years after it first issued notices on appeals challenging the grant of bail to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav after his conviction in one of the alleged fodder scam cases, the Supreme Court said Tuesday it will hear the matter in April.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N K Singh adjourned the hearing, saying “the files are just languishing”. “We will give a date in April. Those cases in which the respondent has died, we will close them,” said the bench.

The bench is seized of a clutch of petitions in connection with the case, including those by the state of Jharkhand and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).