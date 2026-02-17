Fodder ‘scam’: Supreme Court to hear CBI’s challenge against Lalu Yadav’s bail in April

More than 5 years after it first issued notices on appeals challenging the grant of bail to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav after his conviction in one of the alleged fodder scam cases, the Supreme Court said Tuesday it will hear the matter in April.
A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N K Singh adjourned the hearing, saying “the files are just languishing”. “We will give a date in April. Those cases in which the respondent has died, we will close them,” said the bench.
The bench is seized of a clutch of petitions in connection with the case, including those by the state of Jharkhand and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Appearing for the Central probe agency, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju said the Jharkhand High Court order was against the settled principles of law regarding suspension of sentence. “It can’t be done. It’s an illegal order,” he said.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Yadav, said the accused in some of the connected matters had yet to be served with notice, while some had not filed replies; as such, there was no need to rush the matter. “There is no need for such excitement. There are other accused, some haven’t even filed replies”.
Justice Sundresh then remarked that the accused in this case and the Deoghar treasury scam case are already in their 60s, 70s, and 80s.
“We both (judges) know what this special leave petition is. We think both of you know the result. You do your job; we do ours. We can fix a date for the appeal to be disposed of. We all know what the question of law is. The persons are in their 60s, 70s, and 80s,” Justice Sundresh said.
Raju repeated, “This is post-conviction bail. The sentence has been suspended illegally. It cannot be done.”
The case is part of the fodder scam cases that arose during Lalu Yadav’s tenure as CM of undivided Bihar.
Though he was convicted in the cases pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka, and Chaibasa treasuries, which fell in Jharkhand post partition of the state, the Jharkhand HC gave him bail in the Deoghar treasury matter in 2019, in the Chaibasa Treasury matter in October 2020 and in the Dumka treasury case in April 2021.
