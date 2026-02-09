Supreme Court refuses to hear Kuldeep Sengar’s bail plea in Unnao rape survivor’s father’s death case

The Supreme Court asked the Delhi High Court to take up Kuldeep Sengar's appeal against his conviction on a priority basis.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 04:42 PM IST
kuldeep sengarThe court was hearing Sengar’s appeal challenging the January 19 order of the Delhi High Court, which rejected his plea to suspend his sentence and grant him bail in the case. (Express File Photo by Vishal Srivastav)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court Monday refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order denying bail to Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the case related to the death of the rape survivor’s father in police custody.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant noted that expelled BJP leader Sengar’s appeal against his conviction is pending before the Delhi High Court and asked it to take it up on a priority basis after it was pointed out that he had already spent nine years and seven months in jail.

The court was hearing Sengar’s appeal challenging the January 19 order of the Delhi High Court, which rejected his plea to suspend his sentence and grant him bail in the case.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, said his appeal can be taken up along with the appeal filed by the rape survivor.

Also Read | In eye of Unnao rape case storm: Who is Kuldeep Singh Sengar?

“We grant liberty to the appellant in that case (survivor) to mention the same before High Court. Let (the) Delhi High Court take up the appeal within one week and if (the) High Court finds that the appeal can be decided along with the appeal by Sengar, then both can be heard and decided together. If that requires change in composition of the bench, the same can be done as well,” the Supreme Court said.

Appearing for Sengar, Senior Advocate Siddhartha Dave told the bench, “Nine years and seven months completed out of a term of 10 years. But the High Court says (the) period of incarceration (is) not important.”

Appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted that Sengar’s appeal challenging the conviction is scheduled to be heard on February 11 and suggested that the trial court be asked to take it up on an “out of turn basis”.

Story continues below this ad

Dave said that the normal practise is to suspend the sentence when the appeal is being heard. The SC bench, however, pointed out that he is also undergoing life imprisonment in the rape case as well.

On December 23, 2025, the Delhi HC suspended Sengar’s sentence in the rape case. The HC said that the “offence under Section 5(c) of the Pocso Act is not made out against the appellant on account of him not falling within the definition of a public servant”.

The CBI challenged this before the Supreme Court, which, on December 29, 2026, stayed the HC order.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Banerjee had earlier approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise.
EC claims ‘wholesale’ burning of objection forms, CJI says poll panel 'not helpless’
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Banerjee had earlier approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise.
EC claims ‘wholesale’ burning of objection forms, CJI says poll panel 'not helpless’
5 girls go out to play in Bihar village, only 1 returns — mystery continues
5 girls go out to play in Bihar village, only 1 returns — mystery continues
Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut alongside Aamir Khan in Yash Chopra’s film Parampara.
Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh
prakash raj g
Exclusive | Prakash Raj rubbishes reports of his exit from Prabhas' Spirit after argument with Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'Nonsense speculation'
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
Netflix Desi Bling
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings have now begun biting govts
Rani Mukerji spoke about going back to work after becoming a mother
‘Just can't be a mum’: Rani Mukerji reveals husband Aditya Chopra reminded her to return to work after motherhood; why partner support shapes women’s careers
iPhone 16e
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Kamindu Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland
Kamindu Mendis in action during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
Davis Cup: Dhakshineswar Suresh serves up a treat as India beat the Netherlands 3-2 to get closer to World Group
Dhakshineswar Suresh Davis Cup
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
Roblox says over 45% daily users have completed mandatory age-checks for chat
Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns
‘Just can't be a mum’: Rani Mukerji reveals husband Aditya Chopra reminded her to return to work after motherhood; why partner support shapes women’s careers
Rani Mukerji spoke about going back to work after becoming a mother
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Netflix Desi Bling
MrBeast reveals how a bald eagle cost him 'millions' during his most ambitious yacht shoot
MrBeast at The Tonight Show
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
British traveller on Delhi Metro
'Will these people become cops?': Woman reporter mobbed by Class 12 students outside Bihar exam centre
A group of male students gathers around her, triggering a chaotic situation
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement