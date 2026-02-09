Supreme Court refuses to hear Kuldeep Sengar’s bail plea in Unnao rape survivor’s father’s death case

The Supreme Court Monday refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order denying bail to Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the case related to the death of the rape survivor’s father in police custody.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant noted that expelled BJP leader Sengar’s appeal against his conviction is pending before the Delhi High Court and asked it to take it up on a priority basis after it was pointed out that he had already spent nine years and seven months in jail.

The court was hearing Sengar’s appeal challenging the January 19 order of the Delhi High Court, which rejected his plea to suspend his sentence and grant him bail in the case.