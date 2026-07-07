Supreme Court refuses to block CM Vijay’s meeting with families of Karur stampede victims

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by a DMK leader seeking to restrain Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay from making public comments on the Karur stampede (File photo).

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain an application filed by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader seeking to restrain Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and other members of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) from making public comments regarding the September 27, 2025, Karur stampedeor interacting with families of the victims.

A two-judge bench of Justice K V Viswanathan and Justice Alok Aradhe pulled up the petitioner, stating that the Supreme Court cannot be used as a platform to settle political scores.

“You want the chief minister’s visit to be regulated by the Supreme Court and fix his itinerary?” Justice Viswanathan asked, pointing out that the initial FIR in the case does not name Vijay as an accused.