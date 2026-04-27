SC recalls order on Karnataka Hindu bodies law amid Sabarimala reference hearing

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe has recalled its February 11 order reserving the judgment in the matter after the parties pointed out that the decision in the Sabarimala reference would have an impact on it. (File Photo)

With the Supreme Court already examining the constitutional right of state to control religious affairs in the Sabarimala reference hearing, a two-judge bench of the Apex court has recently recalled its order reserving judgment on petitions pertaining to the validity of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997, deciding to await the outcome of the former.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe has recalled its February 11 order reserving the judgment in the matter after the parties pointed out that the decision in the Sabarimala reference would have an impact on it.

“We recall our order…It is the common say of all the learned counsels that the issues before the nine Judges Constitution Bench…are identical to the issues arising in the present batch of appeals. It is admitted that the principle laid down in the nine Judges Constitution Bench will have a direct bearing in this batch of appeals,” the bench said on April 24.