Supreme Court cancels Karnataka BJP MLC Pranesh’s election, Congress wins seat

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the 2021 election of BJP MLC M K Pranesh from the Chikkamagaluru local authorities constituency. Congress candidate A V Gayathri Shanthegowda thus became the winner.

Pranesh had moved the Supreme Court challenging a recount the Karnataka High Court ordered in January 2025 after a dispute arose when he had been declared the winner of the December 2021 Legislative Council election by a narrow margin of six votes.

As Pranesh received 1,188 votes against Gayathri’s 1,182, she challenged the results, contending that election rules were violated by votes cast by nominated members of local town panchayats—who were not entitled to vote during the MLC polls—and citing improper acceptance and rejection of ballot papers, along with other irregularities in the counting process.