Supreme Court strikes down Karnataka law validating tainted 2011 recruitment, orders fresh hiring

he Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a Karnataka law that sought to validate the 2011 gazetted probationers’ recruitment by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), which courts had earlier found vitiated by corruption. It also ordered that the appointments made under the law be terminated.

Holding that the legislature cannot override judicial decisions that had already upheld the cancellation of the selection process, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran allowed appeals challenging the Karnataka Civil Services (Validation of Selection and Appointment of 2011 Batch Gazetted Probationers) Act, 2022, under which appointments had been made despite earlier findings of widespread corruption and nepotism in the recruitment process.