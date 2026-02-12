‘Filed this for media publicity?’: Supreme Court raps Jairam Ramesh, refuses to hear writ plea against retrospective environmental clearances

The Supreme Court asked Jairam Ramesh not to seek review via write petition (File photo).

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a writ petition filed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenging the Centre’s decision to grant ex post facto environmental clearances, saying it amounted to an indirect attempt to seek review of its judgment approving the policy.

“For what purpose this has been filed? You are very well aware that now a three-judge bench has taken a view. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, presiding over a two-judge bench, asked the counsel appearing for the Rajya Sabha MP.

The court’s reference was to the November 18, 2025, judgment, which, by a 2:1 majority, recalled a May 16 ruling that had struck down a Central government notification allowing the grant of environmental clearance for projects ex post facto – in short, clearance for projects after commencement.