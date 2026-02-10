Supreme Court trims payout to model over ‘bad haircut’ from Rs 2 crore to Rs 25 lakh: ‘Damages can’t be based on whims’

ITC salon legal case: The complainant, a management post-graduate from IIM Calcutta, approached the NCDRC alleging a deficiency in service by the salon. (Image generated using AI)

ITC salon legal case news: Supreme Court news: Observing that when a claim runs into “crores of rupees”, damages cannot be awarded merely on the “whims and fancies” of the complainant, the Supreme Court recently cut down the compensation awarded to a model from Rs 2 crore to Rs 25 lakh in a case arising out of an allegedly faulty haircut that led to claims of mental trauma, depression, and anxiety.

A bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan was hearing the appeal filed by ITC Limited, challenging the compensation awarded by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

The bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan was hearing the appeal filed by ITC Limited. (Image is enhanced using AI) The bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan was hearing the appeal filed by ITC Limited. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“The damages cannot be awarded merely on presumptions or whims and fancies of the complainant. To make out a case for award of damages, especially when the claim is to the tune of crores of rupees, some trustworthy and reliable evidence has to be led,” the apex court observed in its February 6 order.