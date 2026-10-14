Supreme Court seeks Intelligence Bureau input on Jagtar Singh’s transfer request to Punjab prison

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Intelligence Bureau on a request by Jagtar Singh Hawara – serving a life sentence in the Tihar jail for the 1995 assassination of former Punjab CM Beant Singh – seeking transfer to a prison in Punjab.

“How do we ignore the Punjab state’s objection…The larger problem is still alive. It is not a simple case of murder, A killing B, B killing C…It’s based upon certain ideology, certain views. And the counter of Punjab state says it’s still alive and there is possibility of it being increased. That’s the concern we have to satisfy…Anyway, we will find out from the IB,” Justice M M Sundresh, presiding over a two-judge bench, said.

The Punjab government has opposed Hawara’s request. It said in an affidavit that the move “may not be considered for upkeep of peace and tranquillity, communal harmony and law and order in the State of Punjab as well as in the country.”

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Citing reports from central and state agencies, the affidavit said, “the transfer of petitioner may increase the risk of his escape, potentially in collusion with his associates.”

It added, “Furthermore, the continuous protest from the year 2023 at the Mohali-Chandigarh Border demanding the release of Bandi Sikhs indicates heightened sensitivity around such issues. Further, as per the report, transfer of the petitioner may lead to an increase in radical activities and public unrest in Punjab.”

The state added that “shifting of the petitioner to any prison of the State of Punjab may escalate tensions and could potentially lead to a law and order situation in the State. Therefore, it is recommended that petitioner may not be shifted to any prison in the State”.

Appearing for Hawara, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves said he had an unblemished record of 31 years in 31 years and that he was seeking transfer to meet his aged mother. “He is going there only because his mother is the only surviving close family for him. And she is 82 years old. She will meet him in jail,” Gonsalves said.

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ASG Aishwarya Bhatti pointed out that Hawara had dug a tunnel in the Chandigarh jail in 2005 to escape, and was convicted for it.

Justice Sundresh said, “Whatever may be the nature of offence, we always tend to give parole…Every sinner has a future…But then we will have to look at the implication likely to be caused on society. There we have to be careful. It should not trigger something else.”