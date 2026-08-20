What is an ‘industry’? Supreme Court to decide scope of key labour law

In the 1978 case, a seven-judge bench held that an establishment could qualify as an industry if it involved organised employer-employee activity to provide goods or services, regardless of profit motive. (Express File Photo/Representative Image)

The Supreme Court is set to decide Thursday how broadly the term “industry” should be defined under India’s labour law, in a ruling that could determine whether workers in hospitals, educational institutions, welfare bodies, and government-run social services are covered by industrial-dispute protections.

The nine-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices B V Nagarathna, P S Narasimha, Dipankar Datta, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma, Joymalya Bagchi, Alok Aradhe, and Vipul M Pancholi, reserved its verdict on March 19 after three days of hearing.

The bench had been constituted to reconsider the correctness of the 1978 ruling in Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board vs A Rajappa, which adopted a wide meaning of the term “industry” under the Industrial Disputes Act.