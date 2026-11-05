Detained over a day without court date? Supreme Court says ‘must be released’

Supreme Court holds that anyone detained beyond 24 hours without being produced before magistrate must be released

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Nov 5, 2026 12:04 PM IST
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Supreme Court holds that the 24-hour deadline for producing an arrested person before a magistrate begins from the moment of actual detention, when liberty is curtailed, and not from the time of formal arrest.

Supreme Court orders release for illegal detention

  • Detaining authority must ensure that detention doesn’t exceed reasonable period, even within 24-hour limit.
  • Person detained beyond permissible 24 hours without being produced before magistrate must be released forthwith.
  • 24-hour deadline for producing a person before magistrate begins from moment he is detained.

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