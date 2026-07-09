‘Only face-saving exercises being done’: Supreme Court pulls up civic authorities over illegal constructions in Delhi-NCR

The bench told Additional Solicitor General S D Sanjay, appearing for the MCD that it is “particularly concerned with the conduct of” the corporation “with regard to non-compliance of directions". (File photo)

Pulling up civic authorities over illegal and unsafe buildings in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that “only face-saving exercises are being done” to check the menace.

A bench of Justice A Amanullah and Justice R Mahadevan directed the setting up on a team comprising two senior IIT professors and two draftsmen, along with MCD officials, to assess the extent of unauthorised constructions that have come up in Saket, Lajpat Nagar and Malviya Nagar and submit a report to the court.

Directing officials to be present before it on August 4 — on the next date of hearing — the bench made it clear that there should be “no slackness in giving an honest report”.