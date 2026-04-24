Supreme Court directs states to roll out ‘realistic, practical’ ICU standards, sets 3-week deadline for action plan

States have been asked to devise clear implementation strategies and monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance on the ground. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: In a push to standardise critical care infrastructure across the country, the Supreme Court has directed all states and Union territories (UTs) to prepare time-bound action plans for implementing minimum standards for Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in hospitals.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan was hearing a batch of proceedings arising out of its earlier judgment dated July 5, 2024, which has since evolved into a court-monitored exercise to frame and implement uniform, minimum standards for ICUs across the country, based on expert inputs and consensus guidelines on critical care infrastructure.

Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan issued the directions on April 20. Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan issued the directions on April 20.

The court asked the health secretaries of states and UTs to convene expert meetings within a week to draw up practical, implementable plans, stressing the need for coordinated and immediate action.