‘Party can’t act recklessly’: Supreme Court dismisses 40-year-old property claim

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has said that parties cannot “play fast and loose” with the judicial system by selectively pursuing remedies and upheld the dismissal of an appeal in a four-decade-long property dispute.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih was hearing a civil appeal arising from a decades-old property dispute in Hyderabad, where the appellants sought to enforce a decree for specific performance through execution proceedings despite having earlier abandoned parallel suits challenging rival sale deeds.

“Court cannot ignore such conduct where a party plays fast and loose with the court. Allowing proceedings touching upon title to be dismissed for default, while continuing to pursue relief in another proceeding concerning the same property, raises concerns as to procedural fairness. Equity frowns upon selective prosecution. A party cannot act recklessly with the judicial process, invoking it as per his convenience and abandoning it when inconvenient, only to resurrect advantage in execution,” the court said on March 25.

The Supreme Court stressed that permitting such conduct would amount to abuse of process, warning against the growing tendency of litigants to use courts tactically. (Image enhanced using AI) The Supreme Court stressed that permitting such conduct would amount to abuse of process, warning against the growing tendency of litigants to use courts tactically. (Image enhanced using AI)

Judicial process can’t be used strategically

Reinforcing principles of finality and fairness, the court invoked the maxim nemo debet bis vexari – no person should be vexed twice for the same cause – to hold that litigants cannot reopen issues they chose not to pursue earlier.

The bench stressed that permitting such conduct would amount to abuse of process, warning against the growing tendency of litigants to use courts tactically.

The judicial process is designed to resolve genuine disputes and not facilitate repetitive or frivolous claims, the Supreme Court said.

In the exercise of equitable jurisdiction, this court cannot ignore such conduct where a party plays fast and loose with the court, said the Supreme Court.

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Allowing proceedings touching upon title to be dismissed for default, while continuing to pursue relief in another proceeding concerning the same property, raises concerns as to procedural fairness, it added.

Res Judicata: What the Doctrine Means — And Why SC Went Beyond It Res Judicata "A Matter Already Judged" — Latin legal doctrine, Section 11 CPC Prevents the same parties from re-litigating a case already decided on merits by a competent court. Ensures finality, avoids contradictory verdicts, and saves judicial resources. THE DOCTRINE vs THE SC's RULING What the doctrine requires Final Decision on Merits Res judicata only triggers when a court has adjudicated the dispute on its substance. A case abandoned mid-way or dismissed for non-appearance does not count. What SC actually found Default ≠ Adjudication Dismissal for non-prosecution "cannot ordinarily be regarded as final adjudication." Res judicata under Sec 11 CPC was NOT triggered — but the appeal was still dismissed. Key distinction: The SC bypassed res judicata entirely and invoked equitable principles + public policy — ruling that deliberate abandonment of proceedings is itself a bar to relief, even without a formal prior judgment. ⚠️ The Legal Twist Even without res judicata applying, the SC held that abuse of process and lack of bona fides independently barred the appellants. A party that walks away from its own suits cannot later resurrect the same dispute through a back door — regardless of whether a formal judgment exists. VERDICT Appeal dismissed. Execution of decree blocked. SC ruled that allowing it would violate public policy and undermine procedural discipline — parties to bear own costs. Express InfoGenIE

Appeal dismissed, doctrine of finality reinforced

While disagreeing with the subordinate courts on the application of res judicata, the Supreme Court upheld the ultimate outcome- denial of relief to the appellants on the ground of abuse of process and lack of bona fides.

Res judicata, Latin for “a matter judged”, is a legal doctrine preventing the same parties from re-litigating a case or issue that has already received a final judgment on the merits by a competent court.

Known as claim preclusion, it ensures finality, avoids conflicting decisions, and saves judicial resources.

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The Supreme Court concluded that allowing execution of the decree in such circumstances would violate public policy and undermine procedural discipline.

It dismissed the appeal, directing parties to bear their own costs.

Having regard to the conduct of the appellants, the finality attached to the earlier proceedings, the settled principles of law discussed above and the utter abuse of the process of court on their part, no case is made for interference, the court said.

Dispute spanning nearly 4 decades

The dispute traces back to a 1986 agreement for the sale of immovable property in Hyderabad.

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The appellants had secured a decree for specific performance in 1998, which attained finality and was followed by execution proceedings, including the issuance of a sale deed through the court in 2001.

However, complications arose when third-party respondents claiming independent title through sale deeds executed in 1990 resisted execution by filing objections under Order XXI Rules 99–101 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

While the executing court rejected their claims in 2006, the appellate court reversed the decision, holding that the appellants must seek relief through a separate suit.

This view was later upheld by the high court.

Res judicata vs abuse of process

A central question before the Supreme Court was whether dismissal of earlier suits filed by the appellants seeking cancellation of the respondents’ sale deeds operated as res judicata.

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The court clarified that dismissal for default does not amount to a decision on merits and therefore cannot trigger res judicata under Section 11 CPC.

It held that the dismissal of a suit for default cannot “ordinarily be regarded as a final adjudication”.

However, the bench went on to distinguish this from broader equitable and public policy principles.

It ruled that even in the absence of strict res judicata, litigants may still be barred from re-agitating issues if their conduct reflects abandonment of earlier proceedings.

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Court flags selective litigation, non-prosecution

The top court took a stern view of the appellants’ conduct, noting that they had initiated two suits in 1990 to challenge the respondents’ title but allowed both to be dismissed for default.

Even restoration applications were not diligently pursued.

Calling this pattern of conduct “dubious”, the bench observed that the appellants were fully aware of rival claims yet chose not to implead the respondents in the specific performance suit.

It found that the appellants had effectively abandoned their challenge to the sale deeds and later attempted to revive the dispute indirectly through execution proceedings.

Significance

The judgment is a notable reaffirmation of the Supreme Court’s stance against procedural misuse and forum shopping. It draws a clear line between technical legal doctrines like res judicata and broader equitable principles that govern litigant conduct.

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By emphasising that courts will not aid parties who abandon proceedings and later attempt to revive claims indirectly, the ruling strengthens the doctrine of finality in litigation and discourages strategic abuse of judicial remedies.