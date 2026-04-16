Stop ‘oppressing’ district courts: Supreme Court warns high courts for ‘adverse remarks’ against judges
The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal challenging a Calcutta High Court order that had cancelled the accused’s bail nearly eight years after it was granted, on what were described as procedural and technical grounds.
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 04:54 PM IST
The Supreme Court came down heavily on the high court’s reasoning, holding that the cancellation of bail after such a long lapse of time, and on technical grounds, was legally unsustainable. (Image generated using AI)
Supreme Court news: Flagging a growing and “discordant” trend of high courts passing disparaging remarks and strictures against judicial officers while exercising appellate or supervisory jurisdiction, the Supreme Court has warned that such an approach risks undermining the morale of the district judiciary and may have serious consequences for the careers of judicial officers.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing an appeal challenging a Calcutta High Court order that had cancelled the accused’s bail nearly eight years after it was granted, on what were described as procedural and technical grounds.
“It has become a recent trend to castigate Judicial Officers and record adverse remarks/strictures against them in judicial orders passed by the High Court in the exercise of supervisory, appellate or revisional jurisdiction. The High Court, being a Court of record in the State, is expected to act as the guardian of the Officers in district judiciary,” the Supreme Court said on April 9 setting aside Calcutta High Court‘s verdict.
Such disparaging remarks/strictures may ruin the career of the judicial officer in addition to demoralising the district judiciary as a whole, said the Supreme Court. (Image enhanced using AI)
Disparaging remarks may ruin career of judicial officer
While finding infirmities in the order passed by a judicial officer, the immediate reaction ought not to be to make adverse or disparaging observations against the concerned judicial officer in a judicial dispensation.
Such disparaging remarks/strictures may ruin the career of the judicial officer in addition to demoralising the district judiciary as a whole.
Power of superintendence conferred upon the high courts by Article 227 of the Constitution of India ought not to be used as a tool of oppression but rather as a mechanism for nurturing and guiding the judicial officers in the state.
In some high courts an in-house mechanism is already in place to take care of a situation, whenever any flaw or infirmity is noted in any order passed by the trial judge by the high court while exercising the supervisory jurisdiction.
The observations of the Hon’ble Judge/Bench on the merits or quality of the order or the proceedings of the presiding officer of the trial Court can be noted in a remark slip.
It would be highly advisable if a similar practice of recording remarks on various facets of the judgments/orders passed by officers in the district judiciary is adopted by all high courts for appropriate action on the administrative side.
Tenancy dispute root cause
The dispute originated from a tenancy conflict between the appellant and the complainant over a portion of a building. In 2016, the complainant filed a civil suit seeking declaration of her tenancy rights.
The accused had been granted bail by a magistrate in 2018 in the matter, which was later confirmed. The complainant challenged the bail by filing a criminal revision before the Calcutta High Court in 2018, but the matter remained pending for several years.
Eventually, on March 6, a single judge of the high court allowed the revision and set aside the bail orders, citing procedural irregularities and lack of proper reasoning.
Following this, the accused was re-arrested and produced before the magistrate, who again granted him bail on March 16. The high court’s order cancelling bail was then challenged before the Supreme Court.
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High Court order “perverse”
The Supreme Court came down heavily on the high court’s reasoning, holding that the cancellation of bail after such a long lapse of time, and on technical grounds, was legally unsustainable.
It reiterated that once bail is granted, it cannot be set aside mechanically unless there are cogent and overwhelming circumstances such as misuse of liberty or interference with justice.
The Supreme Court noted that the high court had failed to consider crucial facts, including that the dispute bore significant civil overtones and that there was no material indicating any real threat to the complainant’s safety.
Strictures against judicial officer quashed
The apex court also expunged adverse remarks made by the high court against the magistrate, including directions to place the order in the officer’s annual confidential report (ACR) and to initiate explanations. It termed such observations “wholly misplaced and uncalled for”
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The Supreme Court said that while judicial orders of subordinate courts can be scrutinised, criticism must remain measured and institutional, rather than personal or punitive in tone.
Call for institutional mechanisms
To address errors in trial court orders without harming judicial officers, the court suggested the adoption of internal administrative mechanisms. It pointed to practices in some high courts where remarks on judgments are recorded separately and placed before administrative judges for appropriate action, rather than being included as strictures in open court orders.
The registry has been directed to circulate the judgment to all high courts for consideration, signalling the Supreme Court’s intent to initiate systemic reform in how judicial accountability is handled.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More