Stop ‘oppressing’ district courts: Supreme Court warns high courts for ‘adverse remarks’ against judges

The Supreme Court came down heavily on the high court’s reasoning, holding that the cancellation of bail after such a long lapse of time, and on technical grounds, was legally unsustainable. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: Flagging a growing and “discordant” trend of high courts passing disparaging remarks and strictures against judicial officers while exercising appellate or supervisory jurisdiction, the Supreme Court has warned that such an approach risks undermining the morale of the district judiciary and may have serious consequences for the careers of judicial officers.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing an appeal challenging a Calcutta High Court order that had cancelled the accused’s bail nearly eight years after it was granted, on what were described as procedural and technical grounds.

“It has become a recent trend to castigate Judicial Officers and record adverse remarks/strictures against them in judicial orders passed by the High Court in the exercise of supervisory, appellate or revisional jurisdiction. The High Court, being a Court of record in the State, is expected to act as the guardian of the Officers in district judiciary,” the Supreme Court said on April 9 setting aside Calcutta High Court‘s verdict.