On the last date of hearing, the Supreme Court had granted time to petitioners to file their response to ECI's affidavit. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a batch of petitions questioning the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the poll panel. The Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders have also filed an application before the court seeking permission to serve 48 questions to the ECI, Gyanesh Kumar and the other two election commissioners. On the last day of hearing, the court had granted ten days to the petitioners to file a rejoinder (reply) to the Election Commission’s affidavit.

ECI’s Affidavit: In the affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the ECI has said that all the decisions relating to the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls were unanimously taken by the commission. It further said that SIR is legal, its process justified, and that the petitioners’ allegations relating to changes in voter registration procedures and decision-making process are misconceived. The EC’s affidavit, filed in response to a petition by social activist Rakesh Kumar Singh, said it “has been approved for filing… by a unanimous decision of the three members of the Election Commission, i.e., two Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.”

Story continues below this ad Pleas before court: One of the petitions by Rakesh Kumar Singh referred to the alleged differences between CEC Kumar and Sandhu and Joshi and the objections raised by them. The petitioner urged the court to declare the SIR, and all actions, decisions, directions, and measures taken under it, invalid from the very beginning and without legal authority. The petitioner argued that the SIR was undertaken without the necessary statutory or constitutional authority and without following the procedure required by law. The other petition by Delhi-based lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi has sought a probe by an independent, high-powered judicial inquiry commission or an SIT headed by a retired judge of the top court. The court is also hearing petitions by the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders over the similar matter. Live Updates Nov 17, 2026 09:51 AM IST Supreme Court Hearing on SIR, CEC LIVE Updates: Previous hearing On the last day of hearing, the court had granted ten days to the petitioners to file a rejoinder (reply) to the Election Commission’s affidavit. In the ECI's affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the ECI has said that all the decisions relating to the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls were unanimously taken by the Commission. The fresh application filed by Rahul Gandhi and others, however, argues that the ECI's response rests upon bare assertion. Thus, the applicants seek to know the file number in respect of each SIR order, the date of such decision, and the date on which each member approved. Nov 17, 2026 09:47 AM IST Supreme Court Hearing on SIR, CEC LIVE Updates: 48 questions Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and 10 other Opposition leaders have moved the Supreme Court seeking its permission to serve the interrogatories and seek answers to a set of 48 questions from the ECI, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the other two Election Commissioners. Read- https://indianexpress.com/article/legal-news/rahul-gandhi-india-bloc-plea-supreme-court-nod-question-election-commission-sir-10965491/ Nov 17, 2026 09:45 AM IST Supreme Court Hearing on SIR, CEC LIVE Updates: Hearing today A bench headed by CJI Surya Kant and also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear a batch of petitions questioning the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the poll panel.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd