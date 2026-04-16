Supreme Court Hearing on ECI Transfer Row Live Updates: Top court to hear plea against transfer of IAS, IPS officers in West Bengal

A three-judge bench headed by CJI will hear the matter.

Supreme Court Hearing on ECI Transfer Row Live Updates: The Supreme Court Thursday will hear the plea against transfer of IAS and IPS officers by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the announcement of election in the state of Calcutta. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi will hear the matter today.

What was Calcutta HC’s order? Calcutta High Court had refused to interfere with transfer orders observing that the mere transfer of a large number of officers does not, by itself, render the action arbitrary, capricious, or mala fide. It remarked that the judgment will not come in the way of the individual aggrieved officers to challenge their transfer orders. “Merely because the ECI had transferred a sizable number of officers, it cannot be said that action is arbitrary, capricious or mala fide. More so, when similar or more number of transfers/posting of officers had taken place nationwide,” the bench noted.

Story continues below this ad Case The PIL, filed by advocate Arka Kumar Nag, sought quashing of transfer orders issued after the announcement of elections on March 15, 2026. The petitioner argued that the large-scale transfer of officers, including the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, and several district magistrates, was arbitrary. Live Updates Apr 16, 2026 10:58 AM IST Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: Bench A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi will shortly hear the plea against ECI's transfer of IAS and IPS officers following the announcement of election in the state of Calcutta.

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