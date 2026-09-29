Supreme Court agrees to early hearing of plea against poll panel functioning

Senior advocate Vikas Singh mentions the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for early listing of the case, saying the statutory scheme requires decisions of the multi-member Commission to be unanimous or by majority.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 11:22 AM IST
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh KumarChief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (File photo)
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear next week a petition which raised doubts over the decisions taken by the Election Commission of India under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The petition was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who mentioned the matter, told the bench that as per the statutory scheme, decisions of the multi-member Election Commission must be taken either unanimously or by majority.

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“The way the Election Commission is functioning, there is serious doubt over whether the decisions are unanimous,” he submitted.

The petition comes against the backdrop of a report in The Indian Express claiming that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The two commissioners had said some of the decisions were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

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The Election Commission, however, said in a statement that the letters sent by Sandhu and Joshi to the Cabinet Secretary concerned an officer on deputation and were not related to policy or IT division matters.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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