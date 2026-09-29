Supreme Court agrees to early hearing of plea against poll panel functioning

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear next week a petition which raised doubts over the decisions taken by the Election Commission of India under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The petition was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who mentioned the matter, told the bench that as per the statutory scheme, decisions of the multi-member Election Commission must be taken either unanimously or by majority.

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“The way the Election Commission is functioning, there is serious doubt over whether the decisions are unanimous,” he submitted.