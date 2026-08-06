Data breach: Mohali insurer moves Supreme Court for CBI probe against rivals

The company said it had identified multiple suspicious IP addresses, activities, automated login attempts, and other digital footprints linked to its competitors.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 02:51 PM IST
Supreme Court health data breach caseThe health insurer discovered unauthorised access, brute-force login attempts, mass downloading of confidential records, and extraction of sensitive customer data. (Representational image)
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A Mohali health insurance firm has moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the alleged hacking of its customers’ digital personal data by some of its competitors. It stated that the police registered an FIR against “unknown persons” after a six-month delay in a “mechanical” manner and have not undertaken any substantial investigation.

On Thursday, a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued notices to the central government, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Punjab government, seeking their response to the petition filed by Vitraya Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Appearing for the company, senior advocate K Parameshwar told the bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that it had identified where the breach originated and who was responsible.

The petition said the company is engaged in health-insurance claim processing and stores highly sensitive and confidential digital information including customers’ medical records, insurance claim details, Aadhaar-linked information, and other personally identifiable data.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda confirms data breach, says employee email account compromised in hack

In February 2025, the company discovered what it described as a coordinated and sophisticated cyber intrusion involving unauthorised access, brute-force login attempts, mass downloading of confidential records, and extraction of sensitive customer data from its digital infrastructure.

The petition added that upon internal forensic examination and technical investigation, the company identified multiple suspicious IP addresses, server activity, automated login attempts, and other digital footprints linked to its competitors, which it said are owned by a foreign fund and associated individuals or entities.

FIR against ‘unknown persons’ after nearly six months

The petition said that although the company approached the police with a detailed complaint dated March 5, 2025, furnishing technical logs, server data, IP details, names of entities and people involved, and supporting documentary material, they “failed to register an FIR for nearly six months”.

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“Ultimately, FIR No. 16 of 2025 came to be registered on 29.08.2025 at Punjab State Cyber Crime Police Station, S.A.S. Nagar only under Sections 66 and 66(B) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and that too against ‘unknown persons’, notwithstanding the detailed disclosures, identities, technical evidence, and statutory provisions repeatedly supplied by the petitioner. The FIR, therefore, came to be registered in a mechanical and diluted manner, not commensurate with the true nature, scale, and gravity of the offences,” the company said, seeking the top court’s intervention.

Also Read | Why the new Digital Personal Data Protection Act faces a constitutional challenge in the Supreme Court

The petition stated that the police appeared not to have undertaken any substantial forensic investigation, custodial inquiry, seizure of digital infrastructure, preservation of electronic evidence, or meaningful investigative exercise in the case.

The petition said the matter has “nationwide implications concerning sensitive personal and medical data of citizens which includes their sensitive data such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, medical history, etc.” and “raised serious apprehensions regarding the fairness, impartiality, and efficacy of the investigation”.

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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