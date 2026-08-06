Data breach: Mohali insurer moves Supreme Court for CBI probe against rivals

A Mohali health insurance firm has moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the alleged hacking of its customers’ digital personal data by some of its competitors. It stated that the police registered an FIR against “unknown persons” after a six-month delay in a “mechanical” manner and have not undertaken any substantial investigation.

On Thursday, a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued notices to the central government, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Punjab government, seeking their response to the petition filed by Vitraya Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Appearing for the company, senior advocate K Parameshwar told the bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that it had identified where the breach originated and who was responsible.