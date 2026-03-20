‘Consent demolishes rape case’: Supreme Court quashes FIR against Haryana man amid ‘promise to marry’ claim

Supreme Court news: Drawing a sharp line between criminal culpability and a failed relationship, the Supreme Court has quashed a rape case against a Haryana man, holding that a consensual relationship cannot later be recast as rape merely because the promise of marriage did not materialise.
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran was hearing a criminal appeal filed by the accused challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s refusal to quash the FIR registered against him.
“The consent demolishes the case of the complainant that there was rape on the promise of marriage,” said the apex court on March 19, rejecting the very foundation of the prosecution.
Advocate Romil Pathak, counsel for the appellant man, submitted that he had a consensual relationship with the complainant woman and later married another on March 12, 2024, following which the complaint was raised.
The counsel said that the complainant was married and had two children and there was no reason for the appellant to extend a promise of marriage, which in any event would not have been possible.
Final verdict
Setting aside the high court’s order, the Supreme Court quashed the March 28, 2024 FIR registered.
The top court also terminated all criminal proceedings.
Cancelled the appellant’s bail bonds as a consequence of the quashing.
Why this judgment matters
This ruling adds to a growing body of jurisprudence where courts are closely scrutinising “rape on promise to marry” cases.
It distinguishes genuine sexual exploitation from consensual relationships that later collapse.
The message is unambiguous – criminal law cannot be stretched to penalise heartbreak, nor can consent be retrospectively withdrawn to fit a criminal narrative.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More