‘Consent demolishes rape case’: Supreme Court quashes FIR against Haryana man amid ‘promise to marry’ claim

The Supreme Court’s ruling adds to a growing body of jurisprudence where courts are closely scrutinising “rape on promise to marry” cases. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: Drawing a sharp line between criminal culpability and a failed relationship, the Supreme Court has quashed a rape case against a Haryana man, holding that a consensual relationship cannot later be recast as rape merely because the promise of marriage did not materialise.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran was hearing a criminal appeal filed by the accused challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s refusal to quash the FIR registered against him.

“The consent demolishes the case of the complainant that there was rape on the promise of marriage,” said the apex court on March 19, rejecting the very foundation of the prosecution.