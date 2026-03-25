‘We are shocked’: Supreme Court issues stern warning to Haryana over ‘shielding’ senior officials in bribery case

The Supreme Court said that the government must not be perceived as protecting officials based on rank or position. (Image generated using AI)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has come down heavily on the Haryana government for failing to grant sanction to probe senior officials in an alleged bribery case, warning that “the government should not be seen shielding any officer, no matter how high a position she/he holds.”

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan was hearing miscellaneous applications in a criminal special leave petition arising from an alleged corruption case.

“We are at a loss to understand, as to why the matter has been kept pending and why the permission for inquiry has not been granted. It is for the Trial Court to come to a conclusion whether they are guilty or not but the Government should not be seen shielding any officer, no matter how high a position she/he holds,” said the apex court on March 19.