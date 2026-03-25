‘We are shocked’: Supreme Court issues stern warning to Haryana over ‘shielding’ senior officials in bribery case

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has come down heavily on the Haryana government for failing to grant sanction to probe senior officials in an alleged bribery case, warning that “the government should not be seen shielding any officer, no matter how high a position she/he holds.”
A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan was hearing miscellaneous applications in a criminal special leave petition arising from an alleged corruption case.
“We are at a loss to understand, as to why the matter has been kept pending and why the permission for inquiry has not been granted. It is for the Trial Court to come to a conclusion whether they are guilty or not but the Government should not be seen shielding any officer, no matter how high a position she/he holds,” said the apex court on March 19.
The Supreme Court judges made it clear that while they were refraining from detailed commentary at this stage, the trajectory of the case raised troubling questions. (Image enhanced using AI)
The Supreme Court said it was “shocked” that despite earlier directions, the state had neither permitted an inquiry against a departmental commissioner nor the chief engineer — both of whom were allegedly named in connection with the case.
‘We are shocked’: Bench questions government’s conduct
“We are shocked at the conduct of the Government that even permission for inquiry has not been given,” the Supreme Court remarked, noting that such hesitation undermines the integrity of the investigative process.
The judges made it clear that while they were refraining from detailed commentary at this stage, the trajectory of the case raised troubling questions.
The court further noted its inability to understand “why the matter has been kept pending” and why a sanction, a procedural gateway to investigation, had not been granted despite serious allegations.
Clear message: Accountability can’t be selective
Drawing a firm line, the bench emphasised that the question of guilt or innocence would ultimately be decided by the trial court but the investigative process must be allowed to proceed without obstruction.
The court said that the government must not be perceived as protecting officials based on rank or position.
The observation reflects a broader judicial concern over institutional accountability and the optics of selective action in corruption cases.
Court signals it may step in
Even as it held back from immediate directions, the Supreme Court made it clear that its restraint should not be mistaken for passivity.
The court said, “We would not like to comment on the picture which is emerging and what the Court is required to do in the matter. We only indicate that the Court will not be found wanting in passing appropriate order(s) as may be necessary.”
“In a further caution, it said that if it got any indication that officials were being shielded “notwithstanding the position held,” it would “intervene strongly” and pass necessary orders.
The language suggests the court is prepared to step beyond mere oversight if the state fails to act.
“We indicate that the Court is taking this matter seriously and if it gets an impression that anybody notwithstanding the position held by her/him, is under any protection from any authority, this Court would pass appropriate orders and intervene strongly in the matter,” said the Supreme Court.
Court monitoring state’s compliance
The sharp observations came during the hearing of a plea related to a pending criminal special leave petition.
The court was examining whether the state had complied with its February 11 order, which required clarity on the role of senior officials allegedly linked to a bribery incident.
However, the affidavit filed by Haryana revealed a striking gap- no sanction had been sought against the commissioner, while the matter concerning the chief engineer remained “under consideration.”
This prompted immediate judicial concern over possible administrative reluctance.
Bribery trail leads upwards
The bench’s concern was rooted in the prosecution record itself.
According to submissions noted in court, the accused, who was caught, had allegedly stated that the bribe money was being collected at the behest of higher-ranking officials, including the chief engineer and the commissioner.
Yet, these officials had neither been arrayed as accused nor subjected to a formal inquiry.
Senior Additional Advocate General Lokesh Sinhal, appearing for Haryana, told the court he would seek specific instructions on why the prosecution had not proceeded against these officers despite such statements.
State seeks time, court sets deadline
Faced with the bench’s sharp queries, the state sought additional time to obtain full instructions and demonstrate its bona fides.
Granting what it described as a final opportunity, the court directed that the matter be listed on April 14, 2026, at the top of the board.
Why this matters
The case underscores a recurring friction point in corruption investigations where procedural requirements like sanction for prosecution can delay or dilute action against senior bureaucrats.
By explicitly cautioning against the perception of “shielding”, the Supreme Court has sent a clear signal- administrative hesitation in pursuing high-ranking officials will invite judicial scrutiny.
With the next hearing just weeks away, the Haryana government now faces a crucial test: whether it moves decisively to permit inquiry, or risks a more interventionist response from the court.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More