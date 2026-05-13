His legacy will live on in the lives of those he saved, Supreme Court on Harish Rana

The bench said that Rana experienced comfort and respect in his final moments and added that his peaceful passing away from tubes and machines reflected autonomy and dignity in both life and death. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday lauded the family of Harish Rana, the 32-year-old, whose artificial life support was withdrawn on March 24 with the court’s permission, for deciding to donate some of his organs.

Taking on record his death certificate, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan said, “Even in the face of their own loss, his family chose generosity through the selfless decision to donate his corneas and heart valves. Through this act, his life continues in others. His legacy will live on in the lives of those he saved.”

A resident of Ghaziabad, Rana suffered head injuries after falling from a fourth floor flat in Chandigarh in August 2013, where he was a student at the time and had been in a permanent vegetative state ever since. Hearing a plea by his family, the court in a historic first had on March 11 permitted withdrawal of his artificial life support.